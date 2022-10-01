Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix

Feed Arizona Children
A man has been arrested after smashing the window of a Phoenix police car early Saturday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Phoenix police patrol car and driving off with it early Saturday morning, police say.

Phoenix police were investigating an aggravated assault report near N. 35th Ave., just off U.S. 60. A man unrelated to the assault apparently broke a window of the officer’s patrol car, drove away in the vehicle and dumped a patrol rifle out of the vehicle at some point, police say. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco.

Officers soon spotted Orozco and arrested him. Later, investigators recovered the patrol rifle that had been dumped. Orozco faces various charges, including theft of a means of transportation, 3rd degree burglary, and first degree of stolen traffic property. Phoenix police are still investigating, and there are no further details available.

