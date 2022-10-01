Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police.

Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street in Mesa after a box truck ended up in a canal after hitting a signal light pole. (Mesa Police Department | Mesa Police Department)

The light pole is still down, and Mesa Fire Department officials are checking on a potential gas leak coming from the vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street, east of Gilbert Road, and to use Broadway or University Roads instead. Further details about what led up to the accident are not available yet.

Please avoid Main Street just east of Gilbert Road. A single vehicle accident has a pole down in the street. Use Broadway or University for east/west travel. pic.twitter.com/peaJge1vnG — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) October 1, 2022

