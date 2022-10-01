Feed Arizona Children
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street in Mesa after a box truck ended up in a canal...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police.

Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street in Mesa after a box truck ended up in a canal...
The light pole is still down, and Mesa Fire Department officials are checking on a potential gas leak coming from the vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street in Mesa after a box truck ended up in a canal...
Drivers are being asked to avoid Main Street, east of Gilbert Road, and to use Broadway or University Roads instead. Further details about what led up to the accident are not available yet.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more details.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

