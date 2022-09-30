Feed Arizona Children
Three teen boys reported missing after leaving Mesa junior high school

(From left to right) Christian Taylor, Nicholas Hensley-Pavich and Tyler Whittaker.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for three missing teen boys last seen early Thursday morning. Officers are searching for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.

Police believe the boys are together and could be walking in the Mesa area or a neighboring East Valley city. However, their families are concerned since all of the boys have been diagnosed with mental disorders, investigators said.

Taylor is described as a White teen with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′2 and weighs 110 pounds. Taylor was last seen wearing a light blue Nike shirt, black shorts with a white stripe, white socks and black slides. Hensley-Pavich is described as a White teen with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5′1 and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with writing on it, black pants and black Vans. Whittaker is also a White teen with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′11 and weighs 130 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat and red and white shoes.

If you see the teens or have any information, contact Mesa police at (480) 644-2211.

