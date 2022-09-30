Tempe city leaders to discuss name changes after streets, parks linked to KKK

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Tempe will discuss changing the name of several parks and streets.

City leaders are looking to change the name of three streets and parks: Hudson Lane and Laird Street. Hudson Park, Harelson Park, and Redden Park. And over the next couple of months, the city council will discuss the new names.

The renaming process began about a year ago. The city said they’ve been researching the history of street and park names in the city. Their history museum staff went to local libraries to check archives; they eventually found these names had ties to KKK members from the 1920s.

“The KKK then, as is now, stands for hate and has hateful beliefs and has racial and cultural superiority. The City of Tempe rejects those values and as a result, wants to make sure the renaming of these facilities is consistent with the city’s values and the values of the community,” said Ching.

Council members should hold a vote either at the end of the year or the beginning of 2023. It will take several months to update people’s addresses with the post office and maps.

“I can’t tell you exactly how long it would be but I would want to be mindful of the fact that there would be a transition phase, and that timeline would be included with the recommendation of names to give plenty of time that we advertise it well and people know what the changes are and when they are coming,” said Andrew Ching, the Tempe City manager

People can submit name ideas for new names on the city’s website until October 17.

