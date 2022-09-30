Sunny and warm for the first weekend of October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A low-pressure system located just south of Arizona continues to make the air mass unsettled across the state. That’s kicking off thunderstorms in southern portions of Arizona, but they’re not expected to impact the Valley overnight.

The low, however, is a wild card as we head into the weekend. We do expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to continue in northern and southern portions of the state. But at this point, the chance for measurable rain around metro Phoenix is slim. That could change early next week as the low, or what’s left of it, is pulled out of Mexico across Arizona.

That will give us an elevated chance for showers on Monday in the Valley, but mainly in the mountains. High temperatures are going to persist above average for the weekend with highs in the upper-90s. Temperatures should moderate a bit next week with highs dropping into the mid-90s, which is more normal for this time of year. That’s the best forecast bet.

However, there is an outlier that could change the whole weather pattern and let the low linger over Arizona next week. That would bring us a week similar to this past week with slight chances for isolated storms, mainly in the south.

