Phoenix Police investigating homicide at burning SUV at apartment complex

Investigators were at the scene on Friday morning.
Investigators were at the scene on Friday morning.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A burning SUV led to a homicide investigation for police at a west Phoenix apartment complex. Investigators were seen on Friday morning at Cordova Apartments near 62nd Avenue and McDowell Road. “It’s really sad. It’s really heartbreaking, it really is,” said Nevaeh Pleasant, who lives at the complex. Police have not released what happened, identified the bodied or arrested a suspect.

Some residents in the area were shocked to hear of a homicide happening within walking distance from where they live. “Wow that’s deep,” said Pleasant. Other residents like Tre Landrum prefer not to know the details of what happened. “To be honest, for us around here, like, the less you know, the better,” said Landrum. Crime is not a rare occurrence in this area, according to Landrum. “You got to be careful out here, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Landrum. Arizona’s Family will keep you updated on this case as we learn the details from Phoenix Police.

