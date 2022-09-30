Feed Arizona Children
Part of Loop 303 near Litchfield Park reopened after crash caused by wrong-way driver

The crash happened on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on Friday afternoon.
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of a freeway in the West Valley is back open after a driver went into the wrong lanes, causing a multi-car crash on Friday. It happened the Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was heading south but then went into the northbound lanes and caused the crash. It’s unclear what the injuries are but children are involved, DPS said. The northbound side of the Loop 303 was shut down for less than an hour but has since reopened.. An investigation is underway.

