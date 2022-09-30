Opponents of Arizona school choice voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempt by public school advocates and the nonprofit Save Our Schools Arizona to block an expansion of the private school voucher system has failed, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey in July, allows every parent in Arizona to use public funds from the K-12 public school system to pay for private school tuition or other education. It was scheduled to go into effect last Saturday but was placed on hold after opposers attempted to block it by trying to gather referendum signatures to get it on the 2024 ballot.
Early Friday morning, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced that the group failed to gather 118,823 legal and completed signatures as required by the state.
“...the Secretary of State’s office has completed the statutorily prescribed review on enough sheets and signatures to determine that the number of petition signatures eligible for verification will fail to meet the constitutional minimum,” the letter said.
Save Our Schools called the news “a devastating blow.”
After the legislature adjourned, Ducey held on to the bill for ten days, which limited the time opponents had to collect signatures from 90 to 80 days.
Earlier this week, Pro-ESA organizer Christine Accurso questioned Hobbs and her team’s process of counting the signatures collected, saying it was taking too long. Hobb’s office soon released a thread of tweets saying her team was on track to complete the statutorily required review of the citizen referendum within the 20-day window allowed.
Voucher opponents say the program siphons money away from the state’s public schools, which have been underfunded for decades and educate the vast majority of the state’s students. However, Ducey and the Legislature have continued to pump cash into the system over the past several years.
Backers of the voucher program say it allows parents to choose the best school for their children. Ducey is a major “school choice” backer and touted the expansion at a ceremonial bill signing in August.
Ducey and ESA supporters had wanted Hobbs to finish counting the signatures by Friday because they needed the vouchers sent in time for schools’ budgets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
