Monsoon ends, storm chances continue in Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 30
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 30(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A slight cooling trend brings double digit highs for Friday and the weekend in the Valley. Look for sunshine and a high of 98 degrees in Phoenix, which is still a few degrees above our normal high of 96 for this time of year.

An increase in moisture moving into Arizona means even though monsoon 2022 officially comes to an end today, storm chances will continue into the weekend. The best chance of storms will be the mountains and the far southern portions of the state. For the Valley, there’s a chance for gusty winds and blowing dust later today. Storm chances are slim today in the metro area, but we’ll climb to about 20 percent for storm chances both Saturday evening and Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 90s this weekend. A drier flow of air arrives next week bringing an end to storm chances. Temperatures likely won’t change much with upper 90s expected in the afternoons and morning lows in the 70s.

