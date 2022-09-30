Kari Lake reiterates she’s pro-life, says abortion law unclear in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re less than two weeks from early voting, and Arizona’s abortion ban is a key issue for voters and candidates. In the race for governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs says she’d fight to give women access to abortions again. Meanwhile, Republican Kari Lake says she’s pro-life. With two competing laws on the books in our state, Arizona’s Family tried to get a better idea of which law Lake supports.

The first dates back to the 1800′s and bans all abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger. The second was passed earlier this year. It bans abortions after 15 weeks, and became law Saturday. “There’s a lot of confusion and I’m not even sure where it stands right now and I’m trying to study it,” Lake said.

Arizona’s Family asked if she supports the pre-statehood law. “I support saving as many lives as possible. What I really want to know, and I’ve been waiting, I tune into you guys all the time, is I want to know where Katie Hobbs stands,” Lake explained.

Hobbs held a news conference Saturday. “We deserve the health care that is our right, and access to safe, legal abortions, period,” she said.

Meanwhile on Hobbs’ side, the state confirmed it paid $300,000 to Talonya Adams on Thursday. The former policy adviser sued the state senate twice and won. Adams, an African American, said she was the victim of racial and sexual discrimination. Adams argues she was fired when she said she was being paid less than her White male colleagues.

Hobbs, the Senate Minority leader at the time, has since apologized. “We started paying a settlement today because of Katie Hobbs,” Lake said. In response to a reporter’s question, Adams tweeted that she hadn’t received the check from the state.

