Immersive King Tut opens in Scottsdale’s Lighthouse ArtSpace Phoenix

Experience Immersive King Tut in Scottsdale before the end of November.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family was inside of the most prestigious and popular art galleries, right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

Colton Shone got us a sneak peek into the latest mesmerizing art exhibit: Immersive King Tut. From Lighthouse Immersive, the same company that brought us Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, comes Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey into the Light.

The exhibit opens Friday, Sept. 30 and you can buy tickets at the Immersive King Tut website. Tickets start at $35 for single admission and $25 for groups of 10 or more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

