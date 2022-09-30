Feed Arizona Children
Glendale hospital teaches importance of reading to newborns with Babies with Books

Something good went around the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus NICU.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Staff, nurses, and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus last week read to little ones during the Babies with Books read-a-thon. The international initiative promotes reading to newborns. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading from birth onwards helps advance brain development, as well as language, vocabulary, listening, and memory skills.

Nurses handed out children’s books to families and encouraged reading while they were in the hospital. It’s also a great way for families to bond with their little ones and that is Something Good!

If you know of someone or a group doing good in the community, nominate them for our Something Good segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

