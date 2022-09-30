Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most notorious criminal cases came to an end in a Pima County courtroom on Friday, Sept. 30.

A jury found Christopher Clements guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Maribel Gonzales in 2014. He faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

He is also facing several charges for kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. He will face a jury in that case starting in February 2023.

Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis (left) vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012 while Maribel Gonzales (right) disappeared while walking to a friend’s house two years later. (Arizona's Family)

Maribel was 13 years old when she went missing while walking to a friend’s home on June 3, 2014. Days later, her body was found in a desert area near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

State experts testified that a pubic hair found on Maribel returned a partial DNA profile. Clements was the only one of several suspects that could not be ruled out as the source.

Cell phone records placed Clements in the area where Maribel’s body was found on both June 3 and 4.

“This is the only time I saw the device leave the Tucson area, hang out in the desert for a couple hours, go off the network and re-appear around Tucson,” said Sy Ray, the director of LexisNexis. “If I looked at this with no background knowledge, I would have looked at this as an ‘area of interest.’”

A search of Clements’ electronic devices turned up several disturbing things.

His search history included phrases like “Maribel Victoria,” “Maribel Gonzales,” “murdered children,” “body found in desert” and “trace evidence found on body.”

On a hidden folder on his iPad, authorities found thousands of photos. Some of the photos were of very young girls and were taken at various spots across Tucson. An expert testified some of the girls were wearing little clothing or none.

Melissa Stark was dating Clements when Maribel went missing. She said the two got “huge argument” the night Maribel went missing and he stormed out. Stark said she had accused Clements of being interested in one of her friends and that he had cheated on her at least twice.

Stark testified that Clements left their home, which was blocks from where Maribel lived, around 8 p.m. He didn’t return until midnight or 1 a.m. and immediately asked Stark for bleach.

Stark said she showed him where it was, but he said it wasn’t enough. She said he then left in her car and returned about 15 minutes later with a jug of bleach.

Stark said Clements then asked her if she looked into the trunk of her car before leaving the home again in his vehicle.

Stark testified that Clements came back sometime between 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and asked her to wash all the clothing he was wearing, the shower curtain and anywhere he had walked in the house.

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.

In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.

In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.

In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.

In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.

In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.

In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.

In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.

In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.

In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.

In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.

In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.

In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.

In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.

In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.

In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.

In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.

On Sept. 30, 2022, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping for the death of Maribel Gonzales

In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.

April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.

April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.

April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.

March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALEZ TIMELINE

June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzalez leaves home to walk and visit a friend.

June 4, 2014: Gonzalez was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.

June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.

June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzalez.

Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

