Annual Queen Creek fall community celebration kicks off next week

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fall favorite will soon be back! Schnepf Farms is just days away from its 25th annual Pumpkin and Chili Party. The big autumn celebration starts on Saturday and will have new attractions, entertainment, rides, photo ops and more. “I never thought we’d hit this milestone,” said owner Carrie Schnepf. “When we started 25 years ago, this was a small three-hour event with a unique name. We cooked the food on a backyard BBQ, and now we keep our team busy with eight, 20-foot grills for all the delicious goodies found at the party!”

Along with the regular pig races, hayrides, petting zoo and classic amusement rides, the farm will have a rope course with 17 different obstacles for kids and adults. There will also be a one-acre sunflower field, a scarecrow-making competition, a dog show, fireworks and more. On Thursday, Schnepf Farms revealed its 10-acre celebrity maze that shows rock legend Alice Cooper!

Admission is $23.95 per person, with kids two and under free. There are approximately 30 attractions and rides included with admission. There is an additional cost for pumpkins. All tickets can be found at Schnepffarms.com. For more information, head to www.pumpkinandchiliparty.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.