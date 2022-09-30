6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.

A short time later, officers spotted a vehicle possibly tied to the home invasion near Rural Road and Rio Salado Pkwy. Tempe police used a grappler and arrested the two people in the car. Police and Department of Public Safety troopers later tracked down another suspect’s vehicle near Loop 202 and 24th Street. They once again used a grappler and were able to take another four suspects into custody. All stolen property was recovered at both scenes.

The names of the suspects have not been released. An investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.