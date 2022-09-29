Feed Arizona Children
With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?

The NWS says this winter is expected to be drier and warmer than normal.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?

The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.

Check out the video to learn more about what’s ahead.

