Temperatures finally drop a bit for the Valley

7-Day Forecast for Sept. 29
7-Day Forecast for Sept. 29(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A partly cloudy day is expected for the Valley, with high temperatures that climb to about 98 degrees this afternoon. Light winds are on tap for most of the day, although some gusty outflows and blowing dust are possible this evening thanks to storms that potentially form to our south.

Storm chances are down just a bit today across Arizona, although isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible, especially in the higher elevations and across far southern and southwestern parts of the state. Storm chances are slim, near 10 percent or lower for today through the weekend in the Valley. Isolated storm chances continue for the mountains.

As high pressure is slowly breaking down, temperatures are dipping slightly. Upper 90s return to the Valley forecast today and continue through the weekend and into next week. Starting Sunday, a trough of low pressure to our north will also help usher in a drier flow of air into the state. That will eliminate storm chances for most of Arizona next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

