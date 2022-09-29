Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Study: Drinking coffee daily could lead to longer lifespan

FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.
FILE - A new study suggests drinking coffee could have benefits that lead to a longer lifespan.(Pixabay/MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests two or three cups of coffee a day could lead to a longer life.

According to the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, people who drink coffee had increased longevity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease when compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 449,000 people between the ages of 40 and 69.

The benefits were there whether the person enjoyed ground, instant or even decaffeinated coffee.

Researchers say the lowest risks were found in those who consume four to five cups a day of ground coffee, along with those who enjoyed two to three cups a day of instant coffee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
The victims were riding their bikes when they were allegedly attacked and killed by Miller.
Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders
Suspect in Phoenix canal murders case to go on trial Monday
Suspect in Phoenix canal murders case to go on trial beginning Monday
FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Fontana, Calif., Police Department shows...
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted