Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have been recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for September 28, 2022:
Lychee Kitchen 23450 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
4 violations
- Cook grabbed crab wontons with bare hands
- Raw chicken and beef stored above vegetables
NY Bagels ‘N Bialys 1455 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 violations
- Bacon, cheese and salmon not kept at proper temperatures
- Employee cracking eggs, then not washing hands properly
The Creek Patio Grill 28244 N. Tatum Boulevard, Cave Creek, AZ
4 violations
- Lobster chili not cooling properly
- No hand drying towels at hand wash sink
Hue Gourmet Kitchen 66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ
4 violations
- Two employees bussing dirty dishes then handling food
- Raw eggs stored above noodles
Four Points by Sheraton South Phoenix 10831 S. 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ
5 violations
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
- Raw eggs, cheese and ham thrown out for being for being out of temperature
- Worker handling dirty dishes then touching clean dishes without washing up
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores:
Someburros Restaurant - 1335 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, AZ
Bruno’s Pizza - 6750 W. Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ
Cindy’s II - 15444 N. Greasewood Street, Surprise, AZ
Bo Bo China Restaurant - 8738 W. Cholla Street Peoria, AZ
Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant - Arizona Mills Mall, Tempe, AZ
Papa Johns Pizza - 4840 N. 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.