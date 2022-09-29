Feed Arizona Children
Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus

Police say the shooting happened near Terrace and Lemon
Police say the shooting happened near Terrace and Lemon
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night.

Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.

At this time, police believe this is an isolated incident. No other information has been released.

