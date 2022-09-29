Next week bringing temperatures below 100 for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 70′s, and we will hit a high on Thursday finally below 100. Our average high this time of year is 96 degrees. This afternoon, we will see a few clouds from a low south of us and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in the high country.

There is a low to the north of us and one to the south in Mexico, bringing a chance of showers in the forecast this weekend. Our best chance of showers will be Saturday night into Sunday. There will still be a slight chance of rain on Monday as well. The good news is temperatures will stay below 100 for the next seven days.

The monsoon ends officially on Friday. We ended up with 2.23″ of rain; our average is 2.43″. Although we were only off by 2/10th of an inch of rain, many areas across our state received even more rainfall. Also, a little tidbit, we had 16 days of measurable rainfall at Sky Harbor.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.