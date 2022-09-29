Feed Arizona Children
Local Red Cross Volunteers in Florida for Hurricane Ian relief

They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes.
By Angie Koehle
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Red Cross volunteers from the Valley are now in Florida helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts. They are part of hundreds of trained volunteers helping those forced to evacuate their homes.

Mary Reagan, a former registered nurse from Phoenix is manning a shelter between Gainesville and Jacksonville. She said people are stressed and worried about what they have left when they get home.

“A lot of people in the shelters in the Tampa area haven’t seen their homes,” Reagan said. “They’re being told what is going on, but they can only imagine.”

Along with shelter, they also need emotional assistance as they ride out the storm and its aftermath.

“We offer water and snacks, and listen if they need to vent. Whatever it takes to help them buy some time until they know more facts,” she said. “They really don’t know what their neighborhood looks like. They don’t know what damage they’ve sustained yet.”

Reagan says the best way to help in their efforts is to visit redcross.org. At the top of the page, you can donate directly to hurricane relief efforts. You can also call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation today.

