At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released more details about a possible norovirus outbreak affecting Grand Canyon National Park visitors earlier this year.

Arizona’s Family reported that it hit dozens of river rafters, and backcountry campers had reported “explosive” gastrointestinal illnesses after a rafting group reported the first case on April 6. The CDC said 11 out of 28 rafters got sick on that trip. Initially, many who got sick reported having norovirus-like symptoms, with some samples testing positive for the virus.

However, as weeks passed, more reports came in as hiking groups and summer vacationers visited the park. As a result, the CDC launched an investigation with researchers arriving at the park by the end of May. Three months later, the CDC released its findings, which indicate that the outbreak could have come from multiple sources.

According to CDC researchers, five people reported becoming ill before their trips, indicating a “potential for multisource introduction” of norovirus into the park. In addition, investigations into portable toilets from rafting trips revealed that while they each tested positive for norovirus, they had two distinct genotypes -- different genetic materials, meaning they came from other places. Park officials reported the last case of gastroenteritis on June 17. In all, researchers looked into the case of 222 people, more than 80% of them being visitors, who got sick in that three-month time span.

“We haven’t seen something like this kind of outbreak in about 10 years,” Jan Balsom, a spokesperson for the park, told blog site The Daily Beast in June.

The CDC warns that as norovirus cases increase nationwide, the virus could resurge at the park as visitation levels return to near pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, travelers should practice extra hygiene and ensure they use and consume clean water. For example, drinking from spigots or park-provided fountains is safer than using most water bottle filters, which often won’t remove norovirus.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a contagious virus that spreads through touching contaminated surfaces or food and drink. You can also get norovirus with someone infected with the virus, and you’ll often start feeling sick within 12 to 48 hours. According to the CDC and the National Park Service, the virus can spread quickly on rafts or while camping. Symptoms include sudden vomiting and severe diarrhea lasting anywhere from one to three days. Fever, headache, body aches, dehydration, and chills are other commonly reported symptoms.

