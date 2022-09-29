Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.

The teen is now suffering from several broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and will be permanently deaf in one ear. “She has multiple skull fractures; she can’t move this side of her face,” said Renee Davidson, the victim’s grandmother. “It’s not fair in one minute, her whole life changes,” added Joe Zimmerman, the victim’s grandfather. He says he’s enduring a rollercoaster of emotions. “I go from fighting tears to wanting to rage,” he said.

Phoenix police charged the driver, 25-year-old Diego Marquez, with a DUI after he stayed on the scene. However, Marquez has no mugshot because he was never booked in jail. Instead, he was cited and free to go home that same night, pending an ongoing investigation. “It seems like a grave injustice,” said Lerner and Rowe attorney Bryan Goodman, who the family hired. “It is unfortunate that this person has not seen the inside of a jail cell for at least a night.”

The grandparents are urging for justice for their granddaughter, and they also want her to make a full recovery. “I’m praying that she gets to go on and be the little girl and that this won’t carry with her forever,” said Davidson.

Phoenix police said they have two separate ongoing investigations, one for the DUI and the other for the crash. If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, click/tap here.

