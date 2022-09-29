Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student was taken to the hospital after a stray bullet struck him near campus on Wednesday. Police said two people shot each other near 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. Both were injured. According to the university, two bullets from the gunfire traveled to the area of 29th and Georgia avenues, also north of Camelback. One hit a student near The Rivers residence hall and the other hit a dorm building. The victim was driven to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, investigators said.

GCU said the student’s parents have been told about the incident and said that a lockdown of the campus isn’t necessary. Officials added the neighborhood is not in current danger. It’s unclear what led up to the gunshots.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.