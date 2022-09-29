Gov. Ducey orders historic tax cut to take effect in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered the state to implement a flat tax change he helped pass a full year ahead of schedule, weeks before the midterm elections.

Ducey’s office sent a letter directing Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods to make the state’s flat tax of 2.5% begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Once in effect, Arizona will have the lowest flat tax in the country.

“It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona families and small businesses so they can keep more of their hard-earned money,” the governor wrote. “This tax relief keeps Arizona competitive and preserves our reputation as a jobs magnet and generator of opportunity.”

The governor says Arizona’s economic performance gives the state a $4 billion budget surplus through 2024, allowing residents and businesses to take advantage of lower taxes sooner than planned.

Earlier this year, the state passed SB 1783, delivering one of the most significant tax cuts in the state’s history. According to the governor’s office, it was originally planned to be implemented over three years and help stop small businesses from getting a 77.7% tax increase.

Ducey signed the bill in July, but strong opposition continued a legal battle in the courts.

In August, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power.

“A revenue measure is exempt from referendum, regardless of the increase or decrease in revenue, provided it is for the support and maintenance of existing departments of the state government and state institutions,” Justice John Lopez wrote for the five-justice majority.

Ducey, a Republican who pushed for an expansion of the court in 2016 that has allowed him to appoint six of the seven justices, backed the massive tax cut and hailed the decision when the court handed it down.

