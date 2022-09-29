GCU program celebrates one year of helping out the community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One program at Grand Canyon University has helped more than 6,500 Arizona families. It is a huge milestone as GCU CitysSrve celebrates one year! It’s a collaborative network of faith-based nonprofits, corporate, retail, farm, and food supply partners.

In its first year, the initiative has been able to distribute some $2.7 million worth of household goods!

GCU was the first university in the country to serve as a hub for the nonprofit. Originally, 35,000 feet of warehouse space was created to house all the goods. Just six months later, the warehouse was expanded to more than 88,000 feet to keep up with the demand for incoming goods. CityServe works with some 90 groups across the states, which identify people who need help, and the GCU hub delivers. The whole operation is run by GCU students and staff and that is Something Good!

