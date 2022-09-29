Feed Arizona Children
Former friend says ‘Zombie Hunter’ felt uncomfortable around women

Eric Braverman says he was shocked for a moment when he learned about Miller's arrest. And then he says things just clicked.
By Morgan Loew
Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man set to stand trial Monday for a pair of three-decades-old murders was an awkward, shy and seemingly good father, according to one of his former friends, who spoke to Arizona’s Family Investigates.

Bryan Patrick Miller is charged in the gruesome deaths of Angela Brasso and Melanie Bernas. They were murdered in 1992 and 1993 near the Arizona Canal in north central Phoenix. “He was just like a totally regular guy,” said Eric Braverman, who was friends with Miller before he was arrested. “I never had a conversation with him that led me to think anything other than he’s just a goofy guy.”

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The Zombie Hunter

Miller was well-known in the Phoenix-area sci-fi and horror convention scene. He drove an old police cruiser with the words “Zombie Hunter” printed on the back. He also placed a mannequin of a zombie in the back seat. “He liked the adulation it brought and the attention, without having to say anything,” said Braverman.

Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the so-called cosplay scene. “He just had like a distance to him, where if you were talking to him, looking him in the eye, he was just like he was somewhere else,” said Braverman. “There was something with women. You didn’t see him using the car to go, ‘Hey ladies, take a picture of me.’ He’s doing that with the police. So there was something with ladies that he didn’t like or not comfortable with.”

Miller spent Christmas day with Braverman and his family, just three weeks before he was arrested. “When I left, ‘Hey, I’ve had enough family time,’ him and his daughter were still there. All day and into the evening. So I left them in the living room with mom and dad,” said Braverman.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial begins Monday for suspect in Phoenix canal murders

He describes Miller as an attentive father. At the time, Miller had sole custody of his daughter. “I know he cared about her. He brought her to Christmas. He brought her to some of our events. He seemed like a dad who felt like he had a responsibility to his child. He didn’t just leave her home. She behaved herself. She wasn’t a rude person. She wasn’t unkept. You know, she had normal clothes on,” said Braverman.

Braverman says he was shocked for a moment when he learned about the arrest. And then he says things just clicked. “It was almost like a shock that only lasted two seconds because I was like, ‘wow,’” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

