Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse.

“I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.

Her mortgage was with OneAZ Credit Union and after the sale of the house, the union discovered it had an overage of $599 left in Amelung’s escrow account. So, OneAZ mailed Amelung a check. However, she says the check is worthless since it’s made out to the Estate of James Amelung.

Her bank won’t take the check. “The man at the bank tells me he can’t cash it,” Amelung said. “He won’t accept it because it’s made out to the estate of James Amelung. And there is no estate.” Carol says she’s contacted OneAZ Credit Union numerous times over six months asking for the check to be made out to her, but she says they won’t do it. So, she reached out to On Your Side.

“I really feel that if anyone can resolve this, it will be you,” Amelung said. Gary Harper with On Your Side contacted OneAZ and explained the situation. Immediately, the credit union apologized and immediately wired $599 into her account. It also sent Amelung flowers along with a $100 gift card for all the trouble she’s gone through. Amelung said she owes it all to On Your Side. “What you see with Gary Harper on TV, that’s really him. He is such a nice man,” Amelung said. “He just made everything go so smooth. I am still just in awe of what has happened.”

How about that? A check, flowers and a gift card. I think says a lot about OneAZ Credit Union, and On Your Side appreciates the resolution.

