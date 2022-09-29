Feed Arizona Children
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park

A scenic shot of Phoenix's Papago Park taken by Arizona's Family news drone.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Pagago Park has to offer.

On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.

“Nearly all Papago Park ponds have sloped, dirt, banks that can be difficult and unsafe for certain challenged members of the fishing community,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Cynthia Aguilar said. “This unique dock is a big step forward in our goal to achieve equality throughout the department.”

To make access even easier, the city created the conduct on the biggest pond right next to the main parking lot, which has several accessible spaces.

For more information, click/tap here.

