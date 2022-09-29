Camelback Mountain’s popular Cholla trail reopens Friday after more than 2 years

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get your sunscreen, cold water bottles and hiking gear ready because Camelback Mountain’s Cholla Trail is set to reopen Friday.

The popular hiking trail opens to the public at sunrise, within the six o’clock hour, on Sept. 30. You can expect new amenities and trail improvements such as drinking fountains, restrooms, bike racks, trailhead realignment and dedicated spaces for rideshare drop-offs and pickups.

The City of Phoenix closed off the trail in 2020 after a hiker was injured by a loose 300-pound boulder. Park Rangers, Stewards and contractors have been working since then to remove unstable boulders, improving the trail tread, adding trail posts and wayfinding--improvements that help hikers find their way around.

Improvements include rerouting the trail off of Invergordon Road to mitigate hikers walking near traffic along Cholla Lane. However, some improvements won’t be available until late 2022. For instance, drinking water won’t be cold and restroom lights won’t have power due to nearby residential construction.

The trail won’t be open for night hikes, so visitors should expect the trail to close at sunset.

The Cholla Trail Realignment Project was a joint effort between the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Dept. Street Transportation Dept., Phoenix Fire Dept., and the Town of Paradise Valley. Find more information about the project here.

Cholla Trail has been closed since March 2020 as crews added new amenities and realigned the trailhead location. (Courtesy: City of Phoenix)

