Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Camelback Mountain’s popular Cholla trail reopens Friday after more than 2 years

The trail is set to open on Sept. 30.
The trail is set to open on Sept. 30.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get your sunscreen, cold water bottles and hiking gear ready because Camelback Mountain’s Cholla Trail is set to reopen Friday.

The popular hiking trail opens to the public at sunrise, within the six o’clock hour, on Sept. 30. You can expect new amenities and trail improvements such as drinking fountains, restrooms, bike racks, trailhead realignment and dedicated spaces for rideshare drop-offs and pickups.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Popular hiking trail at Camelback Mountain set to reopen after more than 2 years

The City of Phoenix closed off the trail in 2020 after a hiker was injured by a loose 300-pound boulder. Park Rangers, Stewards and contractors have been working since then to remove unstable boulders, improving the trail tread, adding trail posts and wayfinding--improvements that help hikers find their way around.

RELATED COVERAGE: Arcadia homeowners concerned over privacy, security ahead of Cholla trail reopening

Improvements include rerouting the trail off of Invergordon Road to mitigate hikers walking near traffic along Cholla Lane. However, some improvements won’t be available until late 2022. For instance, drinking water won’t be cold and restroom lights won’t have power due to nearby residential construction.

The trail won’t be open for night hikes, so visitors should expect the trail to close at sunset.

The Cholla Trail Realignment Project was a joint effort between the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Dept. Street Transportation Dept., Phoenix Fire Dept., and the Town of Paradise Valley. Find more information about the project here.

Cholla Trail has been closed since March 2020 as crews added new amenities and realigned the...
Cholla Trail has been closed since March 2020 as crews added new amenities and realigned the trailhead location.(Courtesy: City of Phoenix)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gel is the perfect product for a sleek, slick, and effortless hair style
Spruce up your style with sleek, slicked back hair
Run at a comfortable pace for the Phoenix 10k
Find your pace for the Phoenix 10k
Run at a comfortable pace for the Phoenix 10k
Find your pace for the Phoenix 10k
Suzanne Bissett says she makes this all the time and it’s always a hit. It’s super easy - just...
Darrell’s Dip (AKA ‘Million Dollar Dip’)