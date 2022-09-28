Woman, dog found dead in bedroom after 4-plex fire in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews in Tempe are investigating an apparent deadly fire at a four-plex early Wednesday morning.

According to Tempe Fire Assistant Chief Andrea Glass, firefighters responded to the four-plex near University Drive and McClintock Road around 8 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. Once inside, crews from Tempe and Mesa fire found a woman and her dog dead inside one of the bedrooms.

Investigators say that the fire did not extend past the bedroom but other rooms had smoke damage. Other units also suffered some smoke damage. No other injuries were reported.

A fire investigator is on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire as authorities work to learn if foul play is a factor in the death.

