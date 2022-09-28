Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood

Police responded to a home near 27th Ave & Missouri.
Police responded to a home near 27th Ave & Missouri.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. ,

Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. That’s where authorities say they found a woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. She later died. Her name has not yet been released.

No other information has been released. An update is expected later in the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Apache Junction police detectives have identified 19-year-old Adam Williams as the suspect in...
Man who allegedly murdered his half-brother in Apache Junction turns himself in to police
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!
Steve Patterson hasn't heard from his wife of 37 years since Sunday morning.
Community stepping up to find missing hiker last seen near Cave Creek trail
Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson