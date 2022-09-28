Woman dies after being shot in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood late Tuesday night. ,

Officers were called out to a shooting near 27th and Missouri Avenues around 11 p.m. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence at a home near the intersection. That’s where authorities say they found a woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital. She later died. Her name has not yet been released.

No other information has been released. An update is expected later in the day on Wednesday.

