Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran.

One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.

Candace said she saw the boys approach a man holding a homeless veteran sign and and handed him a bag full of snacks and some change. She wrote, “Normally I’d never take pictures of kids that aren’t mine, even the backs of them, but I was hoping someone close to them would recognize them, because whoever is raising these kids is doing a great job.

