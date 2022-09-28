Take a glimpse inside W Scottsdale’s $15K mega suite booked for Super Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Super Bowl is about four months away, and one of the hottest places to play will be the W Scottsdale. The hotel is promising to host concerts and Super Bowl watch parties.

The biggest suite at the W Scottsdale is the mega suite. It has extensive amenities and a significant price tag, and it’s already booked for the Super Bowl. “Last time Super Bowl was here, some of these celebrities that we entertained here — Drake was here. Usher was here,” said Todd Iacono, General Manager of W Scottsdale.

The mega suite is the biggest hotel room on the property, and you won’t find a dining table inside the room. This place was made for play, with a pool table instead.

The palatial patio is the crown jewel at 1,500 square feet. “This is the biggest wrap around patio that we have on property. So you can, you know, escape to your room or you can step out and be a part of the social scene that we have,” said Anna Ly-Luu, W Scottsdale Marketing Manager.

If you’re considering booking the mega suite the week of the Super Bowl, it’s already taken! “This suite is actually rented starting the Tuesday before, so it’s rented for five nights. I can’t tell you who, but it is a kickoff for a great party week for the Super Bowl. And it’s just gonna be a really fun time,” said Iacono. The Mega Suite goes for $15k a night!

And the W Scottsdale is ready to host live music and big parties the week of the Super Bowl, with a huge watch party and after party. The hotel team is working to secure big-name talent for the concerts and expects to release the names of the celebrities in the coming months. Tickets will go for $150-$500. For more information about W Scottsdale’s suites, click/tap here. For information about the mega suite and its amenities, click/tap here.

