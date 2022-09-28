Surprise Squad gives away more free gas to Phoenicians in September

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buying gas is one of those things that’s in nearly everyone’s budget. But, unfortunately, for most people, it’s not an optional expense. That’s why Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad and Valley Toyota Dealers wanted to help drivers in the Valley by paying for their fuel.

Arizona’s Family sent out Gibby Parra, and the Surprise Squad crew went to the Fry’s gas station at 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road to see who they could help.

Parra first approached a young woman in a black t-shirt who had just started to fill up her tank. He told her to stop what she was doing and that Arizona’s Family was paying for her gas. “How is this going to help you out?” he asked.

“It’s going to help me tremendously because I’m actually struggling a lot. I just moved back with my mom and I’m going through a divorce.”

Parra moved from pump to pump as different drivers pulled up, thrilled to hear they didn’t have to pay to fuel up.

One man in an orange t-shirt told Parra that between driving to work and taking and picking up his kids from school, this was the second time in a week that he had to fill up his tank.

As Parra began to wrap things up, he returned to the woman in the black shirt.

“I know you’re having a third time,” he told her. “Gas is pretty expensive. But here’s what we’re going to do for you. As part of the Valley Toyota Dealers and Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad here at Fry’s we’re going to give you $200.” He handed her a gift card, and she responded by hugging him. “I really do appreciate it,” she said as she started choking up. “This helps a lot. I don’t think you know how much this helps. It really does. Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.