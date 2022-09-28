Suns’ Ayton reveals he hasn’t talked to head coach Monty Williams since Game 7 loss

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In an off-season filled with negative headlines, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was added to the list on Tuesday. When asked by Arizona’s Family sports director Mark McClune about his relationship with Suns head coach Monty Williams, Ayton said that the two had not had a conversation since the Game 7 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 15.

DeAndre Ayton has not spoken to Monty Williams since game 7 of the Mavs series pic.twitter.com/Z0legDaGwY — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 27, 2022

Ayton and Williams appeared to argue as Ayton left the floor in the second half of Game 7. He never returned to the floor in that game. Ayton only played 17 minutes in their 33-point loss. Afterward, Williams said the issue was “internal.” On Tuesday, Williams brushed the controversy off. “I haven’t talked to a bunch of our guys,” Williams said.

Here’s Monty Williams response to DeAndre Ayton telling the media that the two haven’t talked since last spring pic.twitter.com/zZc5xSKVfM — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) September 27, 2022

Williams added he did not think it was an issue that would affect the team. The Suns didn’t offer Ayton a rookie extension before the deadline, and he was a restricted free agent last summer. The Indiana Pacers made a max offer of four years, $133 million, but Phoenix quickly matched it, so the former No. 1 overall pick is back in the desert. The Suns open the preseason on Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas.

