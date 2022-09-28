Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are at the scene of an incident involving a small plane, reported to be down in the Flying Diamond Airpark, west of Sahuarita.

The scene is near the 17000 block of South Lone Saguaro Road, which crosses the airstrip that serves the neighborhood.

There were no reports of the condition of anyone involved in the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Edited video shows officers, firefighters saving man, dog from fire in Phoenix
MVD will now check for “customer basic safety knowledge,” will have new drivers demonstrate how...
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
The victims were identified on Wednesday.
PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley
Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient with the Joy Bus...
Phoenix mayor delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patient