Several Arizona Cardinals to participate in NFL’s International Flag Decal initiative

The Arizona Cardinals are joining the NFL’s International Flag Decal initiative which will allow players to wear an international flag decal alongside the American flag decal during Weeks 4 &5 of the season this year.(David Becker | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are joining the NFL’s International Flag Decal initiative, which will allow players to wear an international flag decal alongside the American flag during the fourth and fifth games of this season.

Athletes can choose to wear the flag of an international nation if they lived in that country for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who was born there. Below are the participating Cardinals and the countries they’ll represent:

  • Kyler Murray - South Korea
  • Will Hernandez and Max Garcia - Mexico
  • Marco Wilson - Puerto Rico
  • Leki Fotu - Tonga
  • Michael Dogbe and Victor Dimukeje - Nigeria
  • Tanner Vallejo - Equador
  • Jesse Luketa - Canada
  • Bernhard Seikovits - Austria

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet,” said Murray. “It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL.”

Over 200 athletes, coaches and executives across the NFL will be representing more than 50 nations in the player-led initiative.

The Cardinals will begin wearing the flag decals on their helmets beginning at Thursday’s practice. They’ll stay there through this coming Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9.

New video shows Kyler Murray getting hit in the head in Las Vegas