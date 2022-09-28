Several Arizona Cardinals to participate in NFL’s International Flag Decal initiative

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are joining the NFL’s International Flag Decal initiative, which will allow players to wear an international flag decal alongside the American flag during the fourth and fifth games of this season.

Athletes can choose to wear the flag of an international nation if they lived in that country for two years or more, or have a parent or grandparent who was born there. Below are the participating Cardinals and the countries they’ll represent:

Kyler Murray - South Korea

Will Hernandez and Max Garcia - Mexico

Marco Wilson - Puerto Rico

Leki Fotu - Tonga

Michael Dogbe and Victor Dimukeje - Nigeria

Tanner Vallejo - Equador

Jesse Luketa - Canada

Bernhard Seikovits - Austria

“I’m proud to play with the flag of South Korea on my helmet,” said Murray. “It’s a great way to honor my mom, honor my heritage and highlight the diverse backgrounds that make up the NFL.”

Over 200 athletes, coaches and executives across the NFL will be representing more than 50 nations in the player-led initiative.

The Cardinals will begin wearing the flag decals on their helmets beginning at Thursday’s practice. They’ll stay there through this coming Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and the following week against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9.

