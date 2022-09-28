Pop-up showers expected as Monsoon 2022 says goodbye; Cooler temperatures ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some pop-up showers and blowing dust in parts of the Valley on this hot Wednesday afternoon. Highs are still in the triple digits, above the average of 96 degrees for this time of year. Lingering moisture and a decent, southeasterly flow have continued our shot of widely scattered showers tonight. That might be the last of Monsoon 2022, as it officially ends on Friday. Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday should dip below the century mark and into the upper 90′s.

That ridge of high pressure dominating our forecast areas and our unseasonably high temperatures will shift slightly to the east and weaken. From the north, a cut-off low will bring drier air and a more westerly flow by the end of the week and into the weekend. As a result, daytime highs should fall below 100 and into the upper 90′s.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida this afternoon in Cayo Costa, just west of Ft. Meyers. The eyewall touched land just past noon Arizona time as a Category 4 storm. Winds were sustained at 150 mph. We will continue to track the latest here on AZFamily. The latest information on Hurricane Ian is courtesy of the National Hurricane Center.

