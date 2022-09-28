Phoenix mayor delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patient

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient in a milestone with the Joy Bus Charity.

If you’re not familiar with The Joy Bus, it’s a non-profit that was started by Jennifer Carraway after her friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. To help, she prepared homecooked meals for joy, which inspired her to launch The Joy Bus. Now, homebound cancer patients across the Valley can get chef-inspired, healthy meals. The Joy Bus Diner was opened in 2016 to help fund the bus, and thousands of meals have now been delivered to patients.

Wednesday morning, Carraway introduced her staff and told Mayor Gallego that she partnered with the University of Arizona to assist with staffing the Joy Bus Diner. “When you’re diagnosed with cancer, you often have to stay at home and many people have really significant symptoms where they don’t feel well enough to get out,” the mayor said. “I lost my mother to ovarian cancer last year, and we needed a whole village to support our family. To some people, the Joy Bus is the only part of their village.”

Gallego said that she found Carraway’s ability to turn something that is tragic into a heroic thing is a really big deal. “I’m honored to still be here after 10 years of doing this to our community. This is not a one-woman show, it really does take a village,” Carraway said. “I never imagined this ever, and I’m very, very grateful. It’s truly because of the volunteers that we’re here. I just had a little idea, and they took that idea and made it way cooler than I ever imagined.”

Before the event was over, Mayor Gallego made a proclamation in the honor of the City of Phoenix surrounded by volunteers from the kitchen and front of house. “The entire city wants to say thank you to Joy Bus...You have stepped up to help patients fight cancer, even during COVID. Today is Joy Bus Day in the City of Phoenix.”

