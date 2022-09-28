Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix mayor delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patient

Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient with the Joy Bus...
Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient with the Joy Bus Charity on “The Joy Bus Day” in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient in a milestone with the Joy Bus Charity.

If you’re not familiar with The Joy Bus, it’s a non-profit that was started by Jennifer Carraway after her friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. To help, she prepared homecooked meals for joy, which inspired her to launch The Joy Bus. Now, homebound cancer patients across the Valley can get chef-inspired, healthy meals. The Joy Bus Diner was opened in 2016 to help fund the bus, and thousands of meals have now been delivered to patients.

The Joy Bus Diner has been open since 2016, serving cancer patients throughout the Valley.
The Joy Bus Diner has been open since 2016, serving cancer patients throughout the Valley.(Arizona's Family)

Wednesday morning, Carraway introduced her staff and told Mayor Gallego that she partnered with the University of Arizona to assist with staffing the Joy Bus Diner. “When you’re diagnosed with cancer, you often have to stay at home and many people have really significant symptoms where they don’t feel well enough to get out,” the mayor said. “I lost my mother to ovarian cancer last year, and we needed a whole village to support our family. To some people, the Joy Bus is the only part of their village.”

TRENDING: Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say

Gallego said that she found Carraway’s ability to turn something that is tragic into a heroic thing is a really big deal. “I’m honored to still be here after 10 years of doing this to our community. This is not a one-woman show, it really does take a village,” Carraway said. “I never imagined this ever, and I’m very, very grateful. It’s truly because of the volunteers that we’re here. I just had a little idea, and they took that idea and made it way cooler than I ever imagined.”

Before the event was over, Mayor Gallego made a proclamation in the honor of the City of Phoenix surrounded by volunteers from the kitchen and front of house. “The entire city wants to say thank you to Joy Bus...You have stepped up to help patients fight cancer, even during COVID. Today is Joy Bus Day in the City of Phoenix.”

Want to volunteer with Joy Bus? Click here!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Edited video shows officers, firefighters saving man, dog from fire in Phoenix
Small plane crashes in residential airpark west of Sahuarita
MVD will now check for “customer basic safety knowledge,” will have new drivers demonstrate how...
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week
The victims were identified on Wednesday.
PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley