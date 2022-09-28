Feed Arizona Children
Phoenix Forge opens to all creatives

Phoenix creatives can rejoice as there’s a new spot in town to learn robotics, electronics, jewelry making...all right in the middle of downtown Phoenix.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:40 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After much anticipation, the Phoenix Forge is open!

Phoenix creatives can rejoice as there’s a new spot in town to learn robotics, electronics, jewelry making...all right in the middle of downtown Phoenix. The location’s website says “Phoenix Forge is a community makerspace open to Maricopa Community College students, Arizona State University students, and the public.”

The space offers a variety of classes, including 3D printing, woodworking, metal smithing and so much more. If you’re looking for a full time gig, the space is also hiring! Check out this link here for a part-time prototyping specialist job listing.

