PCSO identifies mother and son found dead in San Tan Valley

The victims were identified on Wednesday.
The victims were identified on Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The mother and son who were found dead inside a home Monday in San Tan Valley have been identified. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday the victims are 43-year-old Griselda Rodriguez and 6-year-old Nathan Arteaga. Nathan went to Simonton Elementary School.

On Monday afternoon, deputies were called out to a home near Castlegate and Simonton boulevards due to a report of a suicidal person. When they arrived, they found the two bodies. Investigators haven’t said what led up to the deaths but confirmed they aren’t looking for any suspects. J.O. Combs Unified School District sent out a letter to the community, saying officials were “deeply saddened by this tragic loss.” The investigation is ongoing.

