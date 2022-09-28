New lithium-ion battery recycling facility coming to Eloy

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Heritage Battery Recycling has announced a plan to build a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Eloy with the goal to close the gap in the battery supply chain.

The facility will process lithium-ion end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap material, and will also disassemble, sort, warehouse, and conduct testing. The finished, recycled product will go into battery-grade salts for new cathodes and batteries. The company is well-established within Arizona and this new expansion will complement the pre-existing location in Mesa.

Located between Phoenix and Tucson in Pinal County, a pre-existing building will be expanded to 75,000 square feet and will support 75 workers and 110 permanent employees. It hopes to process enough battery material for 50,000 EVs and will begin operating by mid-2023.

“This new EV battery recycling facility bolsters Arizona’s vibrant battery and electric vehicle supply chain and furthers Arizona’s reputation as an epicenter for lithium batteries,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“The lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow exponentially over the next several years, with a projected market size approaching $25 billion by 2028,” said David Klanecky, President and CEO of Cirba Solutions. “Federal incentives for the purchase of EVs, requirements for domestic EV battery manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and state requirements like California’s recent move to require all new vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, ensure that lithium-ion battery recycling will be critical for auto-manufacturers to meet demand and have a sustainable future.”

By 2050, recycled minerals will account for nearly 50% of cobalt, 25% of lithium, and 40% of nickel produced in U.S. EV batteries, according to Resources, Conservation and Recycling.

