New French brasserie opens in Phoenix - St. Urban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A taste of France is now in your backyard, thanks to restaurant St. Urbans that just opened here in Phoenix!

Offering tasty, delightful drinks and small bites in the city, St. Urbans just opened near 7th Street and Missouri Avenue. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by to see what was on the menu for today! Owner Christopher Collins says this is the 8th concept with Common Ground Culinary, this time bringing the focus to delightful drinks!

One of the signature drinks is an espresso cocktail with Remy Martin cognac that comes with a spritzer. Customers can spray just above the drink to change the flavor profile of the cocktail as they sip! Food-wise, St. Urbans offers a rotisserie chicken, flatbread dishes, a chopped salad with pickled vegetables, smoke salmon and much more! To learn more, click here.

