Man threatened to burn down Phoenix apartment with fiancée, teen inside, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a man who threatened to burn down his Phoenix apartment with him, his fiancée and her teen son inside early Tuesday. The mother and her son told police that 42-year-old Mario Montreal Green seemed normal when he got home near 19th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue, from a Buffalo Wild Wings nearby where he watched a football game. Green got into an argument with the fiancée and started breaking items in the apartment. Green allegedly poured lighter fluid around the apartment and threatened to light the building on fire, police say.

Police responded around 12:12 a.m. to a 911 call made by a neighbor chatting with the teen over Snapchat during the ordeal. Green had a handgun belonging to the fiancée and said he was ready for a shootout, records show. Officers ordered Green to exit the apartment with his hands up. Green walked out the door only to go back inside, but not before an officer fired a less-than-lethal round. Officers say Green then called 911 and said that police shot him and then hung up. He eventually complied with the officers and was taken into custody nearly two hours later.

During an interview with police, the teen said Green was dropped off by a rideshare driver at the wrong location and had to walk his way home. His mom called the rideshare company to complain, but Green misheard what she told the customer service representative, which was when Green started arguing with her. The son said there were prior incidents of apparent domestic violence.

Green was booked with multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and unlawful imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.