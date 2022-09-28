James Fry Creatives sparks unique pieces built from steel

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry Fabrications started in Jim Fry’s parents’ garage when Jim was just 20 years old. The business grew quickly and soon he found himself in a new shop, with employees and a solid customer base.

Fry Fabrications focused mostly on nightclub/bar and restaurant items such as bottle service caddies, industrial tables, DJ booths, and more. But, once COVID_19 hit and all of the nightclubs, bars, and restaurants closed down, the orders quickly dried up. So Jim did what many others had to do in this unprecedented time — pivot.

Since people were staying at home rather than going out, a trend was the backyard and home remodels were at an all-time high. Jim then founded James Fry Creatives and made the switch from nightclub/bar items to high-end residential pieces such as gates, planters, trellises, and unique mixed metal art sculptures. He loves working with metal and bringing his ideas and creations to life for others to use and enjoy. His favorite part of his business is that he gets to create a piece from inception and make it a reality.

Many of his customers come to him with a vague idea of what they want, and he works with those vague ideas and creates unique custom pieces that are truly one of a kind.

James Fry Creatives/Fry Fabrications

Phone: (480) 232-5206

Address: 1370 E. 8th Street, Suite 2, Tempe, AZ 85281

Social Media: Instagram | Facebook

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.