Instacart to offer Instacart Health option

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Did you know that, according to a recent Department of Agriculture study, one in 10 Americans don’t have reliable access to healthy food?

It may seem difficult to believe, but given the rates of inflation, fewer people than ever before are able to access foods that are nutritional for themselves and their families. During a Nov. 2021 Senate Agriculture committee hearing, expert said that more than 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from diet-related diseases and 90% of all US healthcare costs come from chronic diseases that could, in part, be helped by a better diet.

To do their part, Instacart is releasing a new initiative called Instacart Health that will help individuals make informed decisions on their purchases, budgets, and family needs. Here’s what the program will include:

Shoppable Healthy Carts: Collections of shoppable products curated by professional health experts

Health Tags: New item-level labels to help identify various healthy products that are from low-sodium to gluten-free to Keto and Paleo

Inspirational Content: Featured rotating content banners - aptly called “Pop-Ups” - on the app’s home feed for Vegan, Low Sodium, and more options

Healthy Recipe Library: a large collection of new recipes courtesy of Women’s Health, Men’s Health, and Prevention

Food insecurity is on the rise and with rising gas costs and more, many individuals are struggling to afford what they need for their family. Approximately 34 million people have nutrition insecurity in the United States, according to the same USDA study. Instacart was been coordinating with EBT SNAP and 70 other food retailers to bring food directly to the doors of families in need. In 2023, Instacart plans to work with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits (TANF).

The company will also offer Fresh Funds, a new product that allows employers, insurance companies, non-profits, and more, to give people money to buy healthy food from Instacart through a digital stipend that can be limited to certain products like fresh produce. By the end of the year, Instacart says it’ll be presenting “Partnership for a Healthier America” program with a pilot starting in Indianapolis, in hopes to expand further in 2023.

Want to learn more? Click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.