Heat finally eases up for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another warm day is expected in the Valley with an afternoon high of 102 degrees. That’s about five degrees above normal for this time of year. Look for a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms by later today and tonight. That could be the last precipitation for Monsoon 2022 which runs through the end of the month, Friday.

Our unseasonably hot weather will finally moderate a bit over the next few days as the ridge of high pressure that’s been centered over Arizona starts to shift east and weaken. At the same time, an area of low pressure will move by to our north. This will bring a drier, westerly flow of air by the weekend that should eliminate rain chances for the Phoenix area. A chance for storms will continue in the high country. Expect highs around 100 tomorrow, but by the weekend, we should be looking at temps in the upper-90s. That’s about average for this time of year, if not a little above.

Hurricane Ian intensified to a Category 4 hurricane early this morning with 155-mile-per-hour winds. The storm is expected to come ashore in Florida later today with devastating wind and life-threatening storm surge.

