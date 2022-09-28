Feed Arizona Children
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring seasonal associates

DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting its “National Signing Day” to hire more than 9,000 seasonal associates across the U.S. on Wednesday.(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting its “National Signing Day” Wednesday to hire more than 9,000 seasonal associates across the U.S.

In Phoenix, there are more than 100 seasonal positions open, offering benefits such as competitive pay, an associate discount of up to 25% off, and more. Want to apply online? Click here, and then visit your local store to be interviewed afterward.

All company store locations and distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving and will allow associates to spend time with their families. Stores will re-open on Black Friday. The company was rated one of FORTUNE’S Best Places to Work in Retail in 2021 and 2022, a Great Place to Work in 2021 and 2022, and one of PEOPLE’S Companies That Care.

